Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Issued By KeyCorp

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

