Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SolarWinds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 1.98%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Insiders sold a total of 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SolarWinds by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

