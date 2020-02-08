Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lowered by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

GBCI opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 91,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

