Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Lowered by Analyst

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $899.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,728 shares of company stock worth $1,349,311. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

