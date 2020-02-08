Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of PCTY opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paylocity has a one year low of $78.77 and a one year high of $150.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

