Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Issued By Oppenheimer

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.