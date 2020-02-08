Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CENT stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 453,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 220,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

