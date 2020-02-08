Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $5.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Average” rating and a $1,010.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $868.00 target price (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $864.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $859.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $818.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $578.61 and a 12-month high of $893.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

