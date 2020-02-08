Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut by Northcoast Research

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,802,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

