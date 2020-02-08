Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut by Northcoast Research

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,802,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paylocity Holding Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paylocity Holding Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co Issued By SunTrust Banks
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Cut by Northcoast Research
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Cut by Northcoast Research
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Rollins, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Rollins, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report