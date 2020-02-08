Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Twilio comprises 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $77,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

