Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $240.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.69 and its 200-day moving average is $198.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $244.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

