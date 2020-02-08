Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $240.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.69 and its 200-day moving average is $198.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $244.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paylocity Holding Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paylocity Holding Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co Issued By SunTrust Banks
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Cut by Northcoast Research
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Cut by Northcoast Research
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Rollins, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Rollins, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report