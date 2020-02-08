Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 63,188 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 85,847 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

