136,153 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust makes up about 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

