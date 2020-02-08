Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 205,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

