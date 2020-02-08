Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 17,231 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

