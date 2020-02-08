Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 192.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 150,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 308,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.