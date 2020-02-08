Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

