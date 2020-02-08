Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 10,975 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $190.55. The company has a market capitalization of $164.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.