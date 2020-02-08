Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,701 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.