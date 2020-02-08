Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

