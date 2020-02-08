Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paylocity Holding Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Paylocity Holding Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Co Issued By SunTrust Banks
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Cut by Northcoast Research
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Cut by Northcoast Research
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Rollins, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Rollins, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report