iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,197,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $14,860,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $253.31 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $174.79 and a 52-week high of $255.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average of $217.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.