Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 916 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $251.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

