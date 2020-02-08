1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.62

Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 21377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

1life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

