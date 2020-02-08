1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.62

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 21377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

1life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties
Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties
Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 13,333 Shares of Comcast Co.
Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 13,333 Shares of Comcast Co.
iShares US Technology ETF Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC
iShares US Technology ETF Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC
Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 916 Shares of NVIDIA Co.
Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 916 Shares of NVIDIA Co.
1life Healthcare Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.62
1life Healthcare Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.62
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.69
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report