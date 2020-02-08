Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.69

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 196716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $281,968.75. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after buying an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.