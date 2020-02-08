Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.69

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 196716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $281,968.75. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after buying an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

