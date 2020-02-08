iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.04

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.04 and last traded at $215.67, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

