TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.71

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 327485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.
TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
