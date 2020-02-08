TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.71

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 327485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TELUS by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

