Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $164.07

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.07 and last traded at $164.07, with a volume of 729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VDC. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,526,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,179,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,695,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

