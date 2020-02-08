Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 17.2%

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR)’s stock price dropped 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 633,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 525,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 17,231 Shares of Charles Schwab Co.
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 17,231 Shares of Charles Schwab Co.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC
Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 10,975 Shares of salesforce.com, inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 10,975 Shares of salesforce.com, inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,701 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,701 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties
Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report