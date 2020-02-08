Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 17.2%

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR)’s stock price dropped 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 633,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 525,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

