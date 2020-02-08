Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.75

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 40115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $873.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 717.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 102,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.