Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.97

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 30062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,456,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

