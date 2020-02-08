GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 37565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in GasLog by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in GasLog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $532.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

