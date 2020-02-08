iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.35

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 1058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.