Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $783.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Kforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kforce by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $143,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 388,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $3,621,020. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

