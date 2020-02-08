Petrolympic (CVE:PCQ) Stock Price Down 25%

Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 28,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 47,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $5.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Kelley Szweras sold 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$26,666.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,343 shares in the company, valued at C$4,733.72.

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

