3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after acquiring an additional 423,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,850,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

