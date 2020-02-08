Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.19 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

