Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 100,630 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

AMLP stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

