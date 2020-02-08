Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.90 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.