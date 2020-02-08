Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

