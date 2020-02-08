Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 602,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $75.23 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

