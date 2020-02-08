Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 57 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

EW stock opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,222 shares of company stock worth $29,963,163. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.