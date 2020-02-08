Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,058,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 393,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 184,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter.

FENY stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

