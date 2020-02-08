Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

GLD opened at $147.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

