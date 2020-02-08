Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 54,522 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 389,442.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $69.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2082 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

