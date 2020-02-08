Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.43 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

