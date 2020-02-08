Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

