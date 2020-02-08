Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $99.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.