Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 68,686 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 149.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000.

FVAL stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

