Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

