Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 3,907 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up 2.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $49,263,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $7,760,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $9,377,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 214,161 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 30.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.46 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

